LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

LaGuardia Airport offering free bus service for Presidents Day weekend

Cars on the Grand Central Parkway pass LaGuardia Airport in New York (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Eyewitness News
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
LaGuardia Airport is offering free bus service over the Presidents Day weekend, to alleviate road congestion.

Last week, passengers were jumping out of cabs and sprinting across highways to make their flights, during the backup after the snowstorm.

With nearly 300,000 passengers expected to use LaGuardia this Saturday, Sunday and Monday alone, the Port Authority says there will be six free days of the MTA's Q70 Select Bus Service, which provides non-stop service linking the main terminals of the airport (Terminals B, C and D) with New York City subway and Long Island Railroad transit hubs.

The LaGuardia Link Q-70 buses will also be free beginning Thursday at midnight, through next Tuesday night.

The non-stop service links LaGuardia's main terminals with transit hubs in Jackson Heights and Woodside.

The Port Authority is also encouraging travelers who arrive at the airport by car to park in the Long-Term Lot (P10) for $18 a day.

Drivers should enter the lot via the LaGuardia Airport entrance at the 82nd Street Bridge; and not use the 94th Street Bridge.

Daily and hourly lots adjacent to the terminals are expected to fill quickly, have limited availability and are $59 a day. Also, drivers seeking to meet arriving passengers can park for free for up to three hours in the Cell Phone Lot (Lot P5) near Terminal D.
Related Topics:
trafficlaguardia airporttrafficbusqueens newsEast ElmhurstNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT
LaGuardia traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal
Officers save 2 who suffered cardiac arrest at LaGuardia
LaGuardia debuts eye, fingerprint scans to reduce lines
United Airlines plane backs into fuel truck at LaGuardia
More laguardia airport
TRAFFIC
Exclusive look inside the NYPD's Vision Zero program
Babylon Branch of LIRR back up and running after downed utility pole
First car of Metro-North train derails after striking tree on tracks
4 injured when school bus jumps curb on Upper East Side
More Traffic
Top Stories
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
VIDEO: Man tackled by NYPD says arrest caused fractured skull
Trump slams intelligence officials, media over Flynn, Russia
New concerns over NYC rodents after man dies of disease spread by rats
Wedding ring found in Roslyn LIRR parking lot
Teen's scary diagnosis resolved with high-tech surgery
Former Dairy Queen manager charged with manslaughter in bullied teen's suicide
Show More
Rat disease victim lived in building owned one of NYC's 'Worst Landlords'
Exclusive look inside the NYPD's Vision Zero program
CYO team that forfeited season over girls to remain intact
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
1-month-old's death a homicide, under investigation
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos