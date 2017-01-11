TRAFFIC

LIRR back on schedule after broken rail outside East River Tunnel
N.J. Burkett has the latest on the LIRR delays and cancellations.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Long Island Rail Road is back on schedule after a hectic Wednesday evening rush. Amtrak crews are working to repair a broken rail found outside one of the East River Tunnels.

Personnel are on the site of the broken rail and a temporary fix has been made to prevent the situation from worsening. Permanent repairs will be made later tonight.

New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at on the E subway line at Jamaica (Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) stops. At Woodside, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the 7 line (Woodside-61st Street).

Although there were earlier cancellations and delays, trains are now running back on schedule.
East River Tunnels

Amtrak's East River Tunnels connect between Penn Station and the Sunnyside Yards area in Long Island City, Queens. They are used by all Long Island Rail Road trains to and from Penn Station, as well as Amtrak trains to and from New England, and out-of-service NJ Transit trains headed to or from Sunnyside Yard.
