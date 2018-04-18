NEW YORK (WABC) --LIRR train service is restored in both directions on the Hempstead Branch after an earlier disabled non-passenger train near Floral Park.
There are still some delays as a result on that line.
However, there are also delays averaging 10-15 minutes in both directions west of Mineola on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches due to a disabled non-passenger train near Queens Village.
