  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
LIRR

LIRR investigating after black sludge pours out of faucet on train

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on LIRR's investigation into a black sludge that poured out of a faucet on one of its trains.

By
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
Imagine going to rinse your hands and black sludge comes out of the faucet.

That's exactly what happened to a woman on an LIRR train and she recorded it with her phone to prove it.

Now the LIRR is investigating what went wrong.

The train was bound for Huntington from Penn Station Monday afternoon, and a passenger was using a train bathroom in one of the rear cars.

But she wishes she hadn't. "It was just like nasty, oxidated, like sludge stuff coming out of the faucet," said the passenger.

The question is, what was it? A spokesperson for the railroad told us they're not sure yet.

But they say the car in which it happened has been identified and pulled out of service.

They also encourage any passenger who spots something like this to call 511 and to write down the car number written on the wall at the end of each train car.

They say the problem most likely originated from the water supply at West Side Yard, where the entire system is now being flushed.

As for passengers, safe to say they were not surprised by the video, but: "Eww, that is so foul, that is horrifying," said one passenger.

"I wish I didn't touch it the first time," said the passenger who encountered the sludge. "Like I hope I don't mutate or anything."

Two words: hand sanitizer.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlirrtrainswatercontaminated waterHuntingtonSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIRR
'Light at the end of the tunnel' for LIRR commuters
Transit woes for NJ Transit, LIRR, Amtrak and PATH
Penn Station work begins, train changes take effect
Train changes taking effect as Penn Station work begins
More lirr
TRAFFIC
New NYC Transit president takes subway to work
TOY STORY: RC car chases white pickup truck on highway
Car soars into building in bizarre crash
Fire near tracks in Newark disrupts train service
More Traffic
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moving in
Snow arriving in NY area could cause messy morning commute
Dad deported to Mexico after 30 years in U.S.
Local 10-year-old dies after having flu-like symptoms
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Meteor shower likely cause of flash and noise near Detroit
Suspect told cops killed Penn student kissed him, report says
Bushwick tenants suffer in cold with broken water pipe
3-year-old killed by dog family had owned for days
Show More
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
Woman shot in face, killed in front of Bronx bodega
Authorities: Mom of captive kids 'perplexed' by deputies
More News
Top Video
Is this NYC's best spot for Italian sandwiches?
Dad deported to Mexico after 30 years in U.S.
Eyewitness News Update
Sen. Booker accuses GOP official of 'amnesia' on Trump vulgarity
More Video