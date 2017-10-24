TRAFFIC

LIRR service disrupted after train hits car on tracks

Eyewitness News
BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
LIRR service was temporarily suspended in both directions east of Hicksville Tuesday morning after an LIRR train hit a car east of Bethpage.

The LIRR has restored Ronkonkoma Branch service on one of two tracks through Bethpage as emergency personnel continues to clear the vehicle.

The accident happened at Stewart Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Customers are advised to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches.

The driver is out of the vehicle and is being evaluated.


No injuries have been reported.

Customers are advised to anticipate residual delays of 60-90 minutes. All westbound trains will add stops at Jamaica.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlirrtrain crashmass transitHicksville
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Prospect Park in Brooklyn will be permanently car-free
Mayor de Blasio unveils plan to ease NYC traffic congestion
Is the end of the Metrocard approaching?
More Traffic
Top Stories
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in New Jersey
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Picture sparks new debate over NYC subway homeless problem
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
Show More
Phil Murphy getting help from Clintons in NJ governor's campaign
Family of school stabbing victim to sue Education Department and NYPD
US general: Many questions remain about Niger ambush
Body of missing NJ college student found near campus
JetBlue flight lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos