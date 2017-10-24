LIRR service disrupted after train hits car on tracks

My train hit a car this morning. No one hurt. Driver got out before the train hit it. I'm a little shaky. #lirr pic.twitter.com/JWXU7YksmE — Rebecca Clark (@RCNY13) October 24, 2017

LIRR service was temporarily suspended in both directions east of Hicksville Tuesday morning after an LIRR train hit a car east of Bethpage.The LIRR has restored Ronkonkoma Branch service on one of two tracks through Bethpage as emergency personnel continues to clear the vehicle.The accident happened at Stewart Avenue and Railroad Avenue.Customers are advised to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches.The driver is out of the vehicle and is being evaluated.No injuries have been reported.Customers are advised to anticipate residual delays of 60-90 minutes. All westbound trains will add stops at Jamaica.