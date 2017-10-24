LIRR service suspended east of Hicksville after train hits car

My train hit a car this morning. No one hurt. Driver got out before the train hit it. I'm a little shaky. #lirr pic.twitter.com/JWXU7YksmE — Rebecca Clark (@RCNY13) October 24, 2017

LIRR service is temporarily suspended in both directions east of Hicksville after an LIRR train hit a car east of Bethpage.The accident happened at Stewart Avenue and Railroad Avenue.Customers are advised to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches.The driver is out of the vehicle and will be evaluated.No injuries have been reported.