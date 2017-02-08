TRAFFIC

Long Island Rail Road has limited service through Jamaica after freight train derails

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A freight train transporting equipment struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens.

Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, then started limited service through Jamaica Station .

The mishap damaged a car of the freight train and to the platform.

No passengers were on board. Three MTA employees on board were not injured.

Limited westbound service was available by 6 a.m. through Jamaica. Delays and cancellations were expected through the morning rush.

Service is expected to be fully restored for the morning commute, although there may be subsequent signal problems that will cause delays.

The MTA was cross-honoring fares into Penn Station, Jamaica Station and Atlanic Terminal.
Related Topics:
trafficlirrlong island railroadqueens newslong island newsJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
3 injured after car strikes group of people Long Island
7 taken to hospital after van flips on Garden State Parkway
Exclusive: 2 subway derailments at same location a mystery
Officer, firefighter rescue woman after fiery crash on LIE
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Police: Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy on Long Island
Driver of Porsche crashes into home, drives off
Trump travel ban in hands of federal appeals court
4th Victim of Alleged Killer Boyette Dies; Suspect Dead
Columbia University graduate mysteriously found dead in Panama
Refugee family arrives in America after long road filled with political roadblocks
Show More
Missing teen with autism in the Bronx
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Man charged after allegedly attacking 2 tourists with metal clamp in Midtown
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Border inspectors keeping close eye on flower shipments for Valentine's Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos