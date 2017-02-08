A freight train transporting equipment struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens.Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, then started limited service through Jamaica Station .The mishap damaged a car of the freight train and to the platform.No passengers were on board. Three MTA employees on board were not injured.Limited westbound service was available by 6 a.m. through Jamaica. Delays and cancellations were expected through the morning rush.Service is expected to be fully restored for the morning commute, although there may be subsequent signal problems that will cause delays.The MTA was cross-honoring fares into Penn Station, Jamaica Station and Atlanic Terminal.