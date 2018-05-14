LIRR to upgrade safety at crossings due to GPS confusion

  • LIVE VIDEO Opening of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem
The LIRR is planning to upgrade safety at rail crossings.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Long Island Rail Road is planning safety upgrades to prevent drivers from ending up on the tracks when they get confused by GPS directions.

The moves come after a fiery crash in March that led to major service problems when a driver mistakenly turned onto the tracks while following a GPS device.

The LIRR will add striping and reflective devices at all of its nearly 300 crossings this year.

The railroad also plans to work with navigation service providers about putting safety alerts into their apps.

In the March accident, a car was dragged more than 100 yards and erupted in flames after the train slammed into it at high-speed crossing Willis Avenue in Mineola. The driver escaped just before impact.

