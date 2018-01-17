TRAFFIC

Man charged with setting Newark fire that disrupted NJ Transit and Amtrak service

Arson charges have been filed after a fire in Newark Saturday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Arson charges have been filed against a man detectives say started a fire at a vacant building near Newark Penn Station that disrupted train service last weekend.

Police say 24-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Cruz set the fire Saturday morning in the building at Garden Street and New Jersey Railroad Avenue.

It caused the temporary suspension of the Northeast Corridor, New Jersey Coast, and Raritan Valley lines in both directions.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Rodriguez-Cruz is also charged in a burglary that happened later the same day.

