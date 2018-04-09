TRAFFIC

Man found dead in right lane of traffic on Connecticut highway

DANBURY, Connecticut --
A New York man was found dead on an interstate highway in Connecticut, and police are looking for the driver who hit him.

Connecticut State Police say 32-year-old Daniel Crawford Jr. was found early Saturday on Interstate 84 in Danbury. His body was in the right lane of traffic, next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped on the right shoulder.

Police believe the Brewster, New York, man was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call state police Troop A in Southbury.

