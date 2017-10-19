TRAFFIC

Man dies after being dragged 4 blocks in Bronx hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver in a Bronx hit-and-run.

Eyewitness News
WOODSTOCK, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have released video of the red or maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee they are searching for in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victim, 49- year-old Dennis Gandarilla, met the driver at the intersection of East 156th Street and Kelly Street in Woodstock to buy a jacket.

The driver took off with Gandarilla hanging off the passenger side of the Jeep, dragging him for four blocks before he was thrown to the ground.

Gandarilla died at the hospital.

The driver fled the location northbound on Prospect Avenue, police say.

He is described as a white male, approximately 40-years of age.
