A man visiting his family from Ecuador is in critical condition after a hit and run crash in Rockland County.It happened on 3rd Street and Route 304 in New City.The victim was walking to the store when police say he was hit by the driver of a black pickup truck.The driver took off with front-end damage to the truck after the crash.Route 304 was closed for about four hours overnight as police investigated, but the road has reopened.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 845-639-5800.----------