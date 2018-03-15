There is a new attempt to crack down on dangerous drivers in an effort to make streets safer across the five boroughs.Local leaders are calling for new laws after a deadly crash in Brooklyn claimed the lives of two young children.These types of horrific car crashes cannot and should not be regarded as normal in our city, is the message from Mayor Bill de Blasio.The mayor Thursday morning, with city officials, announced a number of legislative goals on the heels of the latest crash in his old neighborhood in a Park Slope.A driver with a medical condition plowed through a crosswalk last week, killing Josh Lew, only 1-year-old, and Abigail Blumenstein, age 4, both young children with their mothers at the time.Blumenstein's pregnant mother was also struck. The driver, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns of Staten Island, told police she had a seizure at the time of the accident.In the days that followed, we also learned that the driver's car had been cited eight times in the 19 months leading up to the crash, 4 times for running red lights, and 4 for speeding in school zones.So Thursday, Mayor de Blasio pushed for legislation in Albany that would achieve three goals:First, double the number of cameras in school zones. They have been proven to reduce crashes.Second, increase penalties for camera violations so that car owners could potentially lose their registrations.Third, require drivers' doctors to notify the DMV of certain medical conditions that could cause them to lose consciousness."These are the kinds of measures that are going to make us safer, obviously these are the kinds of measures that could have averted the tragedy that happened in this community," de Blasio said.There is still a massive memorial in honor of those two children, and many parents are supportive of the calls for tougher laws.----------