Mayor de Blasio, DOT pushing for tougher penalties for dangerous drivers in NYC

Candace McCowan has more on the proposal from Park Slope.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There is a new attempt to crack down on dangerous drivers in an effort to make streets safer across the five boroughs.

Local leaders are calling for new laws after a deadly crash in Brooklyn claimed the lives of two young children.

It wasn't the first time that the car involved in the crash at 9th Street and 5th Avenue in Park Slope has run a red light.

That is part of the outrage fueling Thursday's call for new laws for dangerous drivers.

4-year-old Abbigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Josh Lew were killed last week crossing the intersection with their mothers when the driver of a white Volvo ran the red light.

The driver, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns of Staten Island, told police she had a seizure at the time of the accident.

Since the crash, it was found that the car she was in had four red light violations and four school zone speeding violations just in the past 19 months.

And reports are that there are thousands of other cars with just as many violations in the same amount of time.

Thursday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the DOT and NYPD will be calling for laws to find the person behind the wheel of those cars and give out higher fines or get them off the road.

The driver in this case said she had a seizure at the time of the crash, so there could be a call for drivers to report medical problems to the DMV.

There is still a massive memorial in honor of those two children, and many parents are supportive of the calls for tougher laws.

