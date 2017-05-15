TRAFFIC

MTA campaign urges riders to give up seats for pregnant, disabled and elderly

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth is in Times Square with reactions from commuters in regards to the new initiative.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The MTA has launched a new campaign to encourage subway and bus riders to offer their seats to pregnant, elderly and disabled people.

The agency is hoping its courtesy buttons will make it easier for people to identify who needs a seat.

One says "Baby on Board," while another reads "Please Offer Me a Seat," which can also be worn by customers who have disabilities and seniors who choose to wear them.

The pilot program began on Mother's Day and runs through Labor Day.

The MTA already provides disabled customers "priority seating" on buses and trains, with riders required to relinquish seats in those areas under federal regulations and MTA rules of conduct.

"Pregnant riders, seniors and those with disabilities often need seats more than others but their condition may not always be visible," said MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim. "We hope this campaign will help their fellow riders to be more willing to offer them a seat without having to ask a personal question first."

The awareness button pilot is considered to be the first of its kind in the United States and marks the first time the MTA is using buttons as part of a courtesy campaign.

Transport for London has had a similar program for the London Tube since 2005, with approximately 130,000 of the badges distributed every year, the MTA said.

The free buttons can be requested on the MTA's web site.
Related Topics:
trafficmtamass transitsubwaycommutingbusNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
New York considers 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving
Rally on Long Island pushes for a 'sane commute'
Tanker truck leaks chocolate on interstate in Penn.
Service disrupted after man falls on tracks at Penn Station
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mom killed protecting daughter: 'She was everything to us'
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
Chancellor visits school where agent allegedly asked about 4th-grader
10-year-old boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
Show More
Police: 2 tied up, robbed during home invasion in New Jersey
Accused killer of NJ teen Sarah Stern pleads not guilty
Ramarley Graham's mother accuses NYPD of seeking deal with officers
Police cruiser hits bicyclist while responding to assault
Lawyer for NYC bombing suspect wants attempted murder charges tossed
More News
Top Video
Investigation into fire at Lower East Side synagogue
1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Interviews well underway for new FBI director to replace Comey
More Video