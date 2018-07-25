There are new details on the Long Island Rail Road's efforts to install Positive Train Control technology.The MTA is considering asking the federal government for an alternate progress evaluation schedule.The government wants Positive Train Control to be installed by the end of December.Now, the head of the PTC project for the MTA says the agency will ask the government to use alternative criteria to assess progress by that date.It comes after the Federal Railroad Administration said it would allow railroads to propose their own criteria for compliance.----------