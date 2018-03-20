MTA worker dies after fall; Service on 4, 5, 6 subway lines impacted

An MTA worker died while on the job at 125th Street on the Lexington Avenue line early Tuesday morning.The MTA worker fell 20 feet and hit his head while doing debris pickup.There is no 4 and 5 train service between 86 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.There is no 6 train service between 86 St and 3 Av-138 St in both directions.Riders should expect significant delays in 4, 5 and 6 service overall.There are free shuttle buses providing service between 86 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.For additional service, southbound B and D trains are running local from Bedford Park Blvd to 145 St.----------