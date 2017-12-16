TRAFFIC

New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in New York City

Marcus Solis has details on a new law to help catch hit-and-run drivers.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new law takes effect Saturday to help catch drivers involved in hit and run crashes in New York City.

It's a system that would send alerts right to cell phones.

The law is named after Jean Paul Guerrero, known as DJ Jinx Paul, a popular radio DJ who was struck and killed in Brooklyn about a year ago in a hit-and-run accident.

The city averages at least one hit-and-run a week, many of which go unsolved.

Under the new law, alerts would go out to the public within 24 hours of a hit-and-run accident involving a fatality or serious injury.

Police would send out information about the vehicle they are looking for.

