New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) --A new law takes effect Saturday to help catch drivers involved in hit and run crashes in New York City.
It's a system that would send alerts right to cell phones.
The law is named after Jean Paul Guerrero, known as DJ Jinx Paul, a popular radio DJ who was struck and killed in Brooklyn about a year ago in a hit-and-run accident.
The city averages at least one hit-and-run a week, many of which go unsolved.
Under the new law, alerts would go out to the public within 24 hours of a hit-and-run accident involving a fatality or serious injury.
Police would send out information about the vehicle they are looking for.
