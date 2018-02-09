7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

New NYC transit chief takes action after Eyewitness News investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Hoffer reports on action taken by the new head of the New York City Transit Authority after an Eyewitness News report

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Hours after 7 On Your side Investigates reported that delivery of new subway vacuum trains had fallen a year behind schedule, the new head of the Transit Authority had the heads of the French manufacturers on the phone.

"I put them through the ringer," said Andrew Byford, President of New York City Transit Authority. "I said, 'We are the customer, where are these trains? I don't want to hear any excuses, I want an action plan to get these trains to us as quickly as possible.'"

Four days ago, our investigation revealed how NEU of France is more than a year behind schedule on delivering three new vacuum trains. The company won the $23 million bid back in 2015, in part, because they promised an "accelerated delivery" of the trains. Two of those trains should already be here sucking up track garbage.

In an interview following the report, Byrford said, "We've had nothing but excuses, I don't want excuses, I want the vacuum trains."

There is an urgency to getting the trains here because the old ones are often broken down and trash fires remain at around 700 a year, causing delays.

Our investigation found piles of trash at many stations. On the R and W lines in Midtown, we saw trash clogging drains with a soupy mix of mud and debris.
EMBED More News Videos

NYC's transit president is putting significant pressure on the manufacturer of a trash train after delivery has been delayed.


The C train on the Upper West Side had what appeared to be weeks-worth of trash covering the tracks.

After our report, the Transit Authority president told the head of the French company and the subcontractor they had one week to come up with an action plan.

On the phone, Byford told them, "I want to see triple shifting, if they're not doing it and at their expense, not ours." He added, "In the meantime, we are applying liquidated damages, daily fines and they will continue to accrue, I reminded them of that."

At $1,000 a day, those late penalties already total $279,000.

This former head of subway in London and Toronto says he's also holding himself accountable along with his project managers.

"Their mandate is crystal clear," Byford said, "I want things on time, I want them on budget and to the required level of quality and reliability."

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficsubwayandy byfordmta7 on your side investigationNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Key equipment in tackling subway trash fires is way behind schedule
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Rent at your own risk: 7 On Your Side investigates illegal apartments
Key equipment in tackling subway trash fires is way behind schedule
Freight trains better equipped with safety tech than passenger trains
Undercover sting catches illegal car dealer
More 7 on your side investigation
TRAFFIC
7 hurt in wrong-way crash on Bronx River Parkway
3 children among injured after SUV crashes into home
Reminder: MetroCard machine maintenance Saturday morning
Study: Drowsy driving crashes 8 times higher than federal estimates
More Traffic
Top Stories
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death
Trump won't allow release of Democratic memo
Large brawl after school basketball game under investigation
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
SAD UPDATE: Emaciated dog dies after abandoned by owners
Fire shoots out of high-rise apartment in Manhattan
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
Teen allegedly rescued from horrors at strip club
Show More
Inmate arrested for alleged attempt to kill his attorney
NEW VIDEO: Additional seconds of school stabbing chaos
Bronx man charged with stalking supermodel Bella Hadid
Gunmen threaten 4-year-old during armed robbery
7 hurt in wrong-way crash on Bronx River Parkway
More News
Top Video
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
SAD UPDATE: Emaciated dog dies after abandoned by owners
The Sneeve -- or sneeze sleeve -- aims to curb flu spread
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video