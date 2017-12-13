Rail commuters faced service disruptions Wednesday morning due to separate issues in New Jersey and on Long Island.NJ Transit's Pascack Valley Line service is suspended in both directions between River Edge and Secaucus due a trespasser strike at New Bridge Landing.On Long Island, LIRR train service is temporarily suspended in both directions between Huntington and Port Jefferson due to broken rails east of Huntington and near St. James.Customers are advised to use alternate branches including the Ronkonkoma and Babylon branches.