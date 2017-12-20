TRAFFIC

New Jersey DOT head tasked with fixing 'national disgrace' NJ Transit

A New Jersey Transit train pulls into the station, Monday, Dec. 9, 2013, at the Frank R. Lautenberg Secaucus Junction Station in Secaucus, N.J. (John Minchillo)

SECAUCUS, New Jersey --
Governor-elect Phil Murphy says a primary goal of his newly appointed head of transportation is to fix embattled New Jersey Transit, which he called "a national disgrace."

The Democrat on Wednesday announced Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti as his choice for transportation commissioner.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti spent the last six years as a top official in Florida's transportation department. Before that she served for more than 20 years at New Jersey's DOT, including nearly 12 years as deputy executive director.

New Jersey Transit has come under criticism for problems including equipment breakdowns and frequent delays.

A plan put forth last week by Republican Gov. Chris Christie would raise fares on NJ Transit riders beginning in 2020 to help pay for a new rail tunnel into New York.
