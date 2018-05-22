TRAFFIC

New Jersey Transit holds forum at Penn Station to solicit feedback from commuters

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit is giving commuters a chance to vent at a forum at Penn Station in New York Tuesday evening.

Senior management of the agency is holding the latest "We Are Listening" forum.

Riders were encouraged to stop by with any questions and to offer feedback about their commuting experiences.

NJ Transit says it conducts the forums to give customers the opportunity to speak directly to the agency's executive director, general managers of operations and senior staff.

The feedback will be part of NJ Transit's "Scorecard" initiative to measure how the agency is operating and target specific improvements.

