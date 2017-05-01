TRAFFIC

New Jersey Transit riders threaten May Day protest over delays, cancellations

Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
Some New Jersey Transit riders frustrated over recent service problems are taking part in their own form of May Day protest.

Commuters have been handing out fliers and posting on social media, urging riders not to purchase May monthly tickets Monday in what is being called 'NoPayMay'.

Instead they suggest using their April monthly passes.

Organizers say the movement comes after weeks of delayed and cancelled trains, with more train troubles expected.

Derailments on March 24 and April 3 caused delays up and down the corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.

On April 14, a NJ Transit train became disabled in the tunnel leading into the station, stranding passengers for three hours and causing more havoc.

Accelerated track repairs at New York's Penn Station in the wake of the recent derailments will require two or three "significant" disruptions to weekday service this summer, Amtrak's CEO told lawmakers Friday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey transitmass transitcommutingNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Bay Ridge Avenue Station to close for renovations this weekend
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
7 train service restored after mid-rush shutdown
As rail woes persist, Christie mum on tunnel project he axed
More Traffic
Top Stories
NYC's new ferry service launches from the Rockaways to Manhattan
Man and daughter found dead in Norwalk home in apparent murder-suicide
May Day rallies planned to protest Trump immigration policies
San Diego pool party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded
Queens residents rattled after terrifying meat cleaver attack
Funeral for 8-year-old boy killed by window planter box in Brooklyn
Ronkonkoma knifepoint robbery becomes latest in Long Island spree
Show More
Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill
Police: All-clear given after Times Square suspicious package investigation
Twin toddlers get ticketed by NYPD in Washington Heights
Police search for man accused of committing hate crime against cab driver
2 injured after car slams into vehicle, house in Linden
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos