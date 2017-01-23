NEW YORK (WABC) --Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service is running again after PSE&G lines fell down on the tracks. However, due to repair work, the morning commute could experience delays.
If the repair work cannot be completed by the morning, customers may experience delays due to significantly reduced speeds through the impacted area.
On Monday evening, there were no issues reported, but one transit rider captured flooding at the Hoboken station.
@News12NJ Hoboken @NJTRANSIT is flooding already. pic.twitter.com/QB24p8T4Ci— Jared Banyard (@JaredBanyard) January 23, 2017
Earlier, there was a near total service shutdown at Penn Station on Monday evening when wires fell on the tracks in Linden, one of the busiest sections of rail in the world. It was ground to a halt. New Jersey Transit and Amtrak were frozen for nearly two hours.
All service has now been restored on the NEC. We appreciate your patience as crews worked to safely clear tracks of downed power lines.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) January 23, 2017
