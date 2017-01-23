TRAFFIC

NJ Transit service resumes between NY Penn and Trenton, and NY Penn and Long Branch; morning commute could be affected
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service is running again after PSE&G lines fell down on the tracks. However, due to repair work, the morning commute could experience delays.

If the repair work cannot be completed by the morning, customers may experience delays due to significantly reduced speeds through the impacted area.

On Monday evening, there were no issues reported, but one transit rider captured flooding at the Hoboken station.


Earlier, there was a near total service shutdown at Penn Station on Monday evening when wires fell on the tracks in Linden, one of the busiest sections of rail in the world. It was ground to a halt. New Jersey Transit and Amtrak were frozen for nearly two hours.

For more information please visit: http://www.njtransit.com/
https://www.amtrak.com/
