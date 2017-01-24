TRAFFIC

NJ Transit warns riders of slow commute due to weather
Candace McCowan has the details from Newark Penn Station.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit is warning riders to get ready for a slow commute after extensive weather-related delays Monday night.



Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service is running again after PSE&G lines fell down on the tracks.

On Monday evening, there were no issues reported, but one transit rider captured flooding at the Hoboken station.


Earlier, there was a near total service shutdown at Penn Station on Monday evening when wires fell on the tracks in Linden, one of the busiest sections of rail in the world. It was ground to a halt. New Jersey Transit and Amtrak were frozen for nearly two hours.

New Jersey Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson provides and update.



For more information please visit: http://www.njtransit.com/
https://www.amtrak.com/
