TRAFFIC

New Jersey Transit, Amtrak delays resolved after overhead wire problems

EMBED </>More Videos

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 90-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire problems in New York.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Train service in and out of Penn Station is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays following earlier Amtrak overhead wire problems.

Service was subject to 90-minute delays at the height of the issue.

The issue was on overhead wires, which power the trains, somewhere between Penn Station and the Sunnyside Train Yard in Queens, where NJ Transit stores some trains.

Amtrak delays were only 15 minutes, because they have fewer trains operating on the line.

PATH was cross-honoring NJ Transit rail customers at NY 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn Station, but that ended at 2 p.m.

Please check njtransit.com for additional details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmass transitnjtransitamtrakpathNew York CityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA unveils plan for New York City bus fleet of the future
Subway station destroyed on 9/11 to re-open in October
NYC streets go car-free
Locals, officials gather to oppose ferry maintenance site
More Traffic
Top Stories
Van plows into at least 8 people in Toronto
1 stabbed on street in Midtown Manhattan; 1 in custody
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Mom charged after 2-year-old left in locked car in Queens
Show More
Boy riding bike with dad fatally hit by suspected drunk driver
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Caught on video: School employee drags student off bus
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
2 Brooklyn Jewish men attacked, 1 called 'fake jew'
More News