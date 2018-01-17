TRAFFIC

NYC DOT proposes protected crosstown bike lanes

Darla Miles has details on the proposed crosstown bike lanes.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City may soon install protected crosstown bike lanes through the heart of Manhattan.

The city's Department of Transportation wants to add two pairs of lanes on cross-streets in Midtown.

The lanes would be installed in the 20s and 50s.

In the coming weeks, the DOT will make presentations for street redesign.

"We've been looking at adding protected bike lanes crosstown in Manhattan for a number of years but we certainly feel a sense of urgency in light of what we saw unfortunately with cyclist fatalities last year," said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

2017 was the safest year on record for traffic fatalities.

But cyclist deaths increased, including five deaths along Midtown streets that lacked protected lanes.

