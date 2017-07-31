TRAFFIC

New York City to release new report on making streets safer for bicyclists

Dray Clark has details on a new study of bicycle safety in New York City.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Hundreds of thousands of people in New York City forego the buses and taxis every day in favor of hopping on a bicycle.

And as the number of cyclists reaches a record high, the city is hoping to make the streets safer.

The city will announce the findings of a new study that suggest biking in the city is now safer.

In recent years the city has done a lot to accommodate bicyclists by adding 1,000 miles of bicycle lanes around the city, and biking is becoming a popular form of mass transit.

About 450,000 trips are being taken on bicycles every day.

There are 10,000 Citi Bikes at 600 locations. The goal is to expand the ride-sharing program to 12,000 Citi Bikes by the end of the year.

With so many bikes on the road, Mayor Bill de Blasio has been promoting his Vision Zero program, which is designed to cut down the number of traffic fatalities.

18 bicyclists were killed last year in accidents.
