Off-duty police officer rescues woman trapped in car

By
OSSINING, Westchester County (WABC) --
An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car following a crash.

Ryan Tomkins was driving on Route 9A in Ossining Wednesday morning when he came across a vehicle that was on its side and several feet down an embankment.

Carol Klein, 72, of Croton-on-Hudson, had lost control and ended up in a ravine near the Stormytown Road exit.

Tomkins entered the car from the top and slid past Klein to the passenger side to unbuckle her seat belt. He then pushed the woman up through the driver's side door to another good Samaritan who had stopped.

Tomkins, 26, has been a member of the Village of Ossining police department for two years.

"She was definitely lucky," he said.

Klein was hospitalized overnight for observation but has been released.
