Officer, firefighter rescue woman after fiery crash on LIE

A Suffolk County police officer and an Elmont firefighter are being hailed as heroes after they jumped into action to save a woman following a fiery multi-vehicle wreck on the Long Island Expressway Wednesday morning.The accident happened around 10:50 a.m. near Exit 60 (Hawkins Avenue) in Ronkonkoma.Authorities say an SUV and a truck collided in the eastbound lanes, causing the SUV to flip over and catch fire.Highway Patrol Bureau Officer Thomas Mutarelli and firefighter Jeffrey Dupoux, both off duty, pulled up separately in their own cars and managed to remove the woman from burning vehicle. Dupoux undid her seat belt, while Mutarelli pulled her out the passenger window.Both drivers were taken to Stony Brook Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The eastbound lanes were completely shut down, but officials were hopeful to have the stretch of highway reopened by the evening commute.