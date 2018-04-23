NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 90-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire problems in New York.
New Jersey Transit trains are experiencing the heaviest delays.
The issue is on overhead wires, which power the trains, somewhere between Penn Station and the Sunnyside Train Yard in Queens, where NJ Transit stores some trains.
Amtrak is working on fixing the issue. Their delays are only 15 minutes, because they have fewer trains operating on the line.
PATH is cross-honoring NJ Transit rail customers at NY 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn Station. Commuters should use the Passenger Assistance Telephone if no agent is available in station.
NJ Transit bus and private bus carriers, are cross-honoring NJT Rail ticket and passes.
Please check njtransit.com for additional details.