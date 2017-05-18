TRAFFIC

Parking permits near NYC schools increases from 11,000 to 63,000 -- with no new spaces

Candace McCowan reporting live

Eyewitness News
School workers might be facing a parking war and serious traffic congestion starting today.

Parking permits will be issued Thursday to all education department employees working at schools, increasing by about six times the number of vehicles vying for a set number of parking spots around city schools.

The move promises a battle for the few available spots and inevitable illegal parking by those who don't get them.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio was flooded with questions about the arrangement.

The policy was changed to head off a number of ongoing lawsuits from various unions whose employees work in public schools.

But the mayor also acknowledged it was a union concession to ease negotiations. He called it a "plan we can live with."

While the number of parking permits issued will increase to 63,000, the number of actual parking spots will remain 11,000.
