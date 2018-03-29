PATH service resumes with delays after smoke condition

Trains are not running from NWK to WTC, don’t bother coming to JSQ unless you want to be elbowed in the face. pic.twitter.com/F4sa8zT72N — Jamie McDonald Knapp (@mcjays) March 29, 2018

PATH service to and from World Trade Center is resuming with delays. The Oculus had been evacuated due to a smoke condition.Port Authority says a smoke condition had developed in an electrical room operated by PATH at the World Trade Center.It was reported at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday.No one was hurt, but there are lots of frustrated commuters who were tweeting about the delays caused by the situation.There are long lines at the PATH station in Journal Square and the ferry at Exchange Place.NJ Transit bus and rail will cross honor until 10 a.m.----------