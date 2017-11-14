UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --A man is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital after police say a car hit him near Union Square and kept going.
The accident happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in the crosswalk at Union Square East at 14th St, police said.
Police said a dark-colored SUV made a left turn from 14th Street, striking the 34-year-old man, before taking off.
Accident reconstruction teams are on the scene.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts