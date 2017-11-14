TRAFFIC

Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run near Union Square in Manhattan

By Derick Waller
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital after police say a car hit him near Union Square and kept going.

The accident happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in the crosswalk at Union Square East at 14th St, police said.

Police said a dark-colored SUV made a left turn from 14th Street, striking the 34-year-old man, before taking off.

Accident reconstruction teams are on the scene.

