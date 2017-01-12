TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck by out-of-control driver suffering apparent heart attack in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A person crossing the street in Brooklyn was struck by an out-of-control driver who apparently suffered from a medical condition Thursday.

The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. near 18th Avenue and 55th Street in the Borough Park section.

Officials said the driver likely had a heart attack, lost control of the vehicle and struck the person.

The driver was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

The pedestrian was also being treated. There's no word yet on this person's condition.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
