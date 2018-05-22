  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
TRAFFIC

Plan for modernizing New York City subway system to be unveiled at MTA meeting

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Transit Authority President Andy Byford will unveil his anticipated plan to modernize the New York City subway system at Wednesday's MTA board meeting.

The plan, which early estimates put at costing tens of billions, will dramatically increase the speed of the modernization of the antiquated signal system.

The signal system is blamed for many of the delays that test straphangers' patience.

Five lines that carry half (about three million) of the subway's ridership would be completed in just five years.

The subway system moves millions of commuters around the city every single day. It is a 24/7 operation. But it is also aging and desperately in need of improvements. The problem is, there is no way to upgrade the ride without short term pain.

The 4, 5,and 6 Lexington lines, the C and E blue lines, the F and the G are all slated for an ambitious five-year upgrade.

Modern signaling on the No 7 line is almost completed and the L line already has Communication Based Train Control.

After the first stage of the work, plans are to tackle almost the rest of the system for the following five years, decades ahead of previous estimates.

But it could mean a decade of shutting down the popular subway lines during nights and weekends. Riders who travel during those off-peak hours will suffer the most inconvenience.

Byford will also outline improvements to buses and para transit, and detail plans to install elevators at 50 subway stations over the next five years to improve wheelchair accessibility. Currently only one quarter of the 472 subway stations are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

The MTA declined to comment on the report and said cost estimates may be premature because they will ultimately come out of the capital plan.

Internal estimates are the Byford Plan will cost $19 million in the first five years alone, and nearly as much over the next five

The de Blasio administration has repeatedly balked at the price tag in favor of a new revenue source identified by the state.

"While the devil is always in the details, early reports suggest the MTA is finally focusing on the infrastructure riders need to get around," said a mayoral spokesman. "If that turns out to be true, that's progress."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmass transitsubwaycommutingmtaNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ Transit holds listening forum to get feedback from riders
Pedicabs left out of new e-bike rule in NYC
FDNY: 32 injured when buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel
5,000 lane miles of city roadways have been repaved
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bus driver in NJ school bus crash had 14 license suspensions
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
Police swarm Bronx home believed to be drug factory
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
DSNY trashes young mom twice in case of mistaken ID
Pregnant woman stabbed 30 times, unborn baby dies
Man sentenced in elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy
NYC's so-called 'Taxi King' pleads guilty to tax fraud
Show More
Suspect found dead after Florida apartment complex standoff
Activists demand answers after construction worker finds noose
Trump, Moon try to keep North Korea summit on track amid doubts
Bird of prey kills beloved family pet
NY legislature appoints interim attorney general
More News