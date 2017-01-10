  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

Queens-Midtown Tunnel tolls go cashless
EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on a potenially faster trip between Queens and Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Queens-Midtown Tunnel made the switch to cashless tolls Tuesday, that latest MTA crossing to adopt a no cash, no problem approach.

The agency plans to remove toll booths from all its New York City bridges and tunnels over the next year, and the project began with the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel going cashless last week and continues with the Rockaway, RFK, Verrazano-Narrows, Throgs Neck and Bronx-Whitestone bridges.


All of the toll booths will eventually come down, eliminating the need for drivers to stop and reducing pollution.

Every vehicle coming through now gets scanned, and drivers with E-ZPass are charged while everyone else will get a bill in the mail.

Officials hope it will help reduce backups and save about 1 million gallons of fuel a year.

Toll prices will not change, and E-ZPass users continue to receive a 30 percent discount.

The scans take place on the Manhattan side of the tunnel and have allowed police to crack down on drivers with unpaid tolls. Last week, they were able to nab a woman who owed $6,500. Her car was seized and towed.
Related Topics:
traffictoll roadmtabridgeNew York CityLong Island City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
More Traffic
Top Stories
At least 1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Young sons save mom, fight off knife-wielding home invader
ABC NEWS: Fort Lauderdale suspect cancelled trip to NYC
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
Instant classic: Clemson dethrones Alabama to win title
New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism
Show More
Democrats to press AG pick Jeff Sessions as hearing opens
Non-passenger train hits car on tracks in Brentwood, 1 dead
Power, heat, and water restored in Queens apartment buildings
Derrick Rose missing from Knicks, said to have Chicago family issue
Pedestrian killed by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
More News
Top Video
Young sons save mom, fight off knife-wielding home invader
Non-passenger train hits car on tracks in Brentwood, 1 dead
Power, heat, and water restored in Queens apartment buildings
UNCLAIMED FUNDS: How to find unclaimed funds for deceased relatives
More Video