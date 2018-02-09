TRAFFIC

Reminder: MetroCard machine maintenance Saturday morning

The upgrade on MetroCard vending machines will happen this Saturday morning.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The upgrade on MetroCard vending machines that was previously postponed due to customer concerns has been rescheduled for this weekend.

The machines will be taken offline for six hours on Saturday morning.

Machines will only accept cash from 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m.

This time frame was chosen to minimize the impact on riders. The original planned upgrade would have been done over an entire weekend.

The work impacts all MetroCard Vending Machines, in subway stations, PATH stations, the JFK AirTrain system and at LaGuardia Airport.

"After hearing clearly from our customers that they needed more information regarding this upgrade, we reassessed the entire process," said MTA Managing Director Veronique Hakim. "We are aggressively communicating with customers about this upgrade to ensure that we avoid confusion, and limiting the disruption to only the very early morning hours Saturday."

The MTA says the upgrade is being done to further improve the reliability and security of credit and debit card transactions on all MetroCard Vending Machines, which collectively process approximately 800,000 transactions per day.

Eventually, the MTA will be phasing out the MetroCard for a new payment system.

Instead of riders swiping their MetroCards, the new system will allow them to use their cellphones or certain types of debit or credit cards to pay their fares directly at turnstiles.

Officials say the plan is to fully retire the MetroCard by 2023. Until then, riders will still be able to use it.

