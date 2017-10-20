Repairs to LIRR bridge in Westbury to disrupt service this weekend

Major changes are coming this weekend for a Long Island Rail Road bridge in Westbury after it was hit by a truck.The 103-year old bridge at Post Avenue will be demolished and a new one installed that will be higher than 14 feet, to allow for trucks to pass underneath.The goal is to reduce the number of train delays caused when over-sized trucks strike and damage the bridge.The repairs get underway Saturday and will disrupt service between Mineola and Hicksville for the entire weekend.Buses will substitute for Port Jefferson Branch trains and some Ronkonkoma Branch trains. Most Ronkonkoma Branch trains will operate over the Babylon Branch and reach Hicksville via the Central Branch."This location is of central importance to the railroad, figuratively and literally, and all branches will be impacted in some way. Anyone thinking of using the LIRR on Saturday, October 21, or Sunday, October 22, should pick up a copy of our special timetables," said Patrick Nowakowski, President of the Long Island Rail Road.Copies of all branch timetables, and an overview of the bridge work and service changes, can be found here::Port Jefferson Branch and Ronkonkoma Branch customers riding the LIRR this weekend should plan for an additional 40 to 60 minutes of extra travel time, or should consider traveling on alternate branches, including the Montauk Branch or Babylon Branch.