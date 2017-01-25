TRAFFIC

Rookie firefighter convinces man not to jump off Hollywood overpass

Authorities direct traffic on the southbound side of the 101 Freeway after a person threatened to jump off an overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A rookie Los Angeles firefighter helped convince a man who threatened to jump off an overpass in Hollywood to safely surrender after causing the closure of the 101 Freeway Tuesday night.

Around 5 p.m. a person was spotted on the overpass, leading to closures at the southbound 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard and the northbound side at Sunset Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a rookie firefighter, Kenneth Fraser, was off-duty and heading home when he was pulled off the freeway.

Authorities said he noticed the man on the overpass. The rookie then stopped his car and went to go speak to the man, authorities said.

Fraser continued talking to the man, developing a rapport with him, according to the LAFD.

Authorities placed inflatable cushions underneath both sides of the overpass in case the man jumped.

Fraser continued speaking with the man, eventually convincing him to climb back over the side of the overpass. The man was taken into custody for a mental evaluation.

The fire department said Fraser has been on the job for less than four months.

Both directions of the freeway were reopened a little after 6 p.m.
Related Topics:
trafficfirefighterssuicide
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
NJ Transit warns riders of slow commute due to weather
NJ Transit service resumes after downed wires, morning commute could be affected
Photos: Fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting PA, NJ
Amtrak tearing down the Penn Station information board
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Case dropped against man jailed 25 years in tourist murder
Show More
Police: Attempted kidnapping right in front of mom on LI
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3
President Trump says he will order investigation into voter fraud
Trump moving forward with border wall, refugee cuts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos