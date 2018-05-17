TRAFFIC

NJ school board member apologizes for calling police chief 'skinhead' in traffic stop rant

EMBED </>More Videos

The incident happened last month in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey school board member who was caught on camera cursing at a police officer and calling the chief a "skinhead cop" is apologizing for her behavior, saying it was an "irrational response."

Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad is a member of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education.

She reportedly says she's sorry and that her emotions got the best of her as she was driving her kids to school.

Parents called for her resignation after the incident surfaced.

The rant happened during a traffic stop last month, in which Lawson-Muhammad threatened to call the South Orange village president.

Watch the full traffic stop in the video above.

The officer stated to Lawson-Muhammad that she was stopped for driving 37 in a 25 mile per hour zone. The officer also ticketed her for not having her current insurance information on her.

Lawson-Muhammad asked the officer to call her daughter's school for her to say she'll be late, but the officer declined to do so.

She also told him, "I'm scared of cops because you guys hurt black people."

After she started crying, the officer asked her if she'd like him to call an ambulance for her because he said she seemed like she was having a panic attack.
She told him no, and that, "It's an (expletive) insult."

Lawson-Muhammad stated that she was a school board member and asked the officer to rescind the summons because her husband could text a picture of the insurance card to him.

He replied that he is unable to do so once the summons is issued. She then is heard referring to the South Orange police chief as a "skinhead."

A parent organization called for a public apology and commended the officer for his demeanor and professionalism.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic stopracismpolicedashcam videoSouth OrangeMaplewoodEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NYC parking meter rates to go up by the end of 2018
Uber shifts its policy for claims of sexual misconduct
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
LIRR to upgrade safety at crossings due to GPS confusion
More Traffic
Top Stories
Child and teacher killed, 43 hurt in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
PD: Safety officer offered help to, assaulted women leaving bar
Show More
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
Rudy Giuliani's vehicle struck by a pedicab in Manhattan
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
More News