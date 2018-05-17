TRAFFIC

NJ school board member calls police chief 'skinhead' in traffic stop rant

The incident happened last month in New Jersey.

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Parents are calling for the resignation of a New Jersey School Board member who was caught on camera telling the officer who stopped her that the town's police chief is a skinhead.

Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad is a member of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education.

The rant happened during a traffic stop last month, in which Lawson-Muhammad threatened to call the South Orange village president.

The officer stated to Lawson-Muhammad that she was stopped for driving 37 in a 25 mile per hour zone. The officer also ticketed her for not having her current insurance information on her.

Lawson-Muhammad asked the officer to call her daughter's school for her to say she'll be late, but the officer declined to do so.

She also told him, "I'm scared of cops because you guys hurt black people."

After she started crying, the officer asked her if she'd like him to call an ambulance for her because he said she seemed like she was having a panic attack.

She told him no, and that, "It's an (expletive) insult."

Lawson-Muhammad stated that she was a school board member and asked the officer to rescind the summons because her husband could text a picture of the insurance card to him.

He replied that he is unable to do so once the summons is issued. She then is heard referring to the South Orange police chief as a "skinhead."

A parent organization is calling for a public apology and commended the officer for his demeanor and professionalism.

