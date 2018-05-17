Parents are calling for the resignation of a New Jersey School Board member who was caught on camera telling the officer who stopped her that the town's police chief is a skinhead.Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad is a member of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education.The rant happened during a traffic stop last month in which Lawson-Muhammad threatened to call the South Orange Village President.The officer states to Ms. Lawson-Muhammad that she was stopped for driving 37 in a 25 mile per hour zone. The officer also ticketed her for not having her current insurance information on her.Ms. Lawson-Muhammad asks the officer to call her daughter's school for her to say she'll be late, but the officer declines to do so.She also tells him, "I'm scared of cops because you guys hurt black people."After crying, the officer asks her if she'd like him to call an ambulance for her because he says she seems like she's having a panic attack.She tells him no, and that, "It's an (expletive) insult."Ms. Lawson-Muhammad states that she's a school board member and asks the officer to rescind the summons because her husband can text a picture of the insurance card to him.He is unable to do so once the summons is issued. She then is heard referring to the South Orange police chief as a "skinhead."A parent organization is calling for a public apology and commends the officer for his demeanor and professionalism.----------