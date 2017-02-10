LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

Snarled traffic at LaGuardia Airport prompts travelers to walk to terminal

(Photo/@ShaquilleAKhan via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
The day after a major snowstorm blasted the New York City, area traffic in and around LaGuardia Airport is so bad people are getting out of cars and walking to the terminal.

Traffic around the airport is bumper-to-bumper, and it extends to the Grand Central Parkway and all side roads. This is most likely due to all of the flights canceled Thursday due to the inclement weather, in combination with weekend air travel and ongoing construction at the airport.

Our crew at the scene estimates it could take an hour just to get into the airport from the GCP.

Some people were seen getting out of cabs and jumping the concrete barrier to try to make their flight.

Here's video from an Eyewitness News viewers showing the extensive traffic around the terminal:

The MTA said two bus lines -- the Q70 and Q72 are detouring due to the situation:

People took to social media to complain about the backup:

And here's a tip from one traveler:

Have video showing the traffic? Send it to us on Twitter -- @abc7ny
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
