Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment

Diana Rocco has the latest.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A passenger train that was not in service struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens, causing delays throughout the Wednesday morning commute. And though normal service resumed about 7 hours after the 4 a.m. derailment, the MTA canceled several evening trains to facilitate repairs.

LIRR service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, and trains were at or on schedule by 11 a.m.

Employees have been working throughout the day to re-rail the train car that derailed at Jamaica Station, and as a result of reduced track capacity, eight of the 131 peak-hour trains were canceled. Trains that depart within 10 minutes of the canceled trains will have added stops to help accommodate affected customers.

Customers who normally change trains at Jamaica are advised to listen for announcements and expect that transfers could take place on tracks that are different from normal.

Babylon Branch

The 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:05 p.m. has been canceled. The 4:12 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Massapequa Park at 5:10 p.m., will stop at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:39 p.m. has been canceled. The 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m. will stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. has been canceled. The 5:03 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Freeport at 5:46 p.m. will stop at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. has been canceled. The 5:24 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Freeport at 6:10 p.m., will stop at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. has been canceled. The 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Freeport at 6:54 p.m., will stop at Rockville Centre and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 7:35 p.m. has been canceled. The 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 7:29 p.m., will stop at Jamaica, St. Albans, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

Oyster Bay Branch

The 6:00 p.m. train from Jamaica due Oyster Bay at 6:58 p.m., has been canceled. The 6:16 p.m. train from Penn Station, departing from Jamaica at 6:36 p.m., will operate normally, making all stops to Oyster Bay, arriving there at 7:30 p.m.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 7:32 p.m. has been canceled. The 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m. will stop at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.
