TRAFFIC

Start of major construction on new New York City train hall announced

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wabc"><span>WABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Plans are underway to overhaul the existing Penn Station.</span></div>
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing the start of major construction for a new, light-filled train hall across from the cramped and dark Penn Station.

The Democratic governor said Thursday that the planned Moynihan Train Hall was "for many years too difficult to achieve." He said construction is now under way because "New Yorkers don't give up."
EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the plans unveiled by Governor Cuomo to improve Moynihan Station for commuters.


The planned transit hub in the landmark Farley Post Office building is named after the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who championed the project.

A concourse linking the Farley building to the existing Penn Station across the street opened in June.

The $1.6 billion projects scheduled to be completed in 2020.
The 255,000-square-foot Moynihan Train Hall will be used by Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak passengers.
Below is a 360 image of the new Moynihan Station click and drag to look around:
App users:click here to experience the station in 360.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpenn stationlirramtrakMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
Stamford considers ban on texting while walking across street
13-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
More Traffic
Top Stories
Spain terror: At least 13 dead when van slams into crowd
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Leader of white supremacy march fearful, tearful
Grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms
Mom, son killed in apparent double-murder suicide
Rip currents lead to increased rescues at Jersey Shore
Diamond ring lost years ago found on misshaped carrot
Show More
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Brooklyn
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Israeli leader criticized for response to Charlottesville
Human remains found inside shopping cart in the Bronx
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
More Photos