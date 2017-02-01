A Suffolk County police officer is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into action to save a woman following a fiery multi-vehicle wreck on the Long Island Expressway Wednesday morning.The accident happened around 10:50 a.m. near Exit 60 (Hawkins Avenue) in Ronkonkoma.Authorities say an SUV and a truck collided in the eastbound lanes, causing the SUV to catch fire.The officer managed to remove the woman from burning vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The eastbound lanes were completely shut down, but officials were hopeful to have the stretch of highway reopened by the evening commute.