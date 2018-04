EMBED >More News Videos Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Ridge.

The man police say was speeding in a stolen car when he caused a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on Long Island back on Valentine's Day was charged in a 42-count indictment Thursday.Four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge on February 14.The suspect, 23-year-old Jamel Turner, faces five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide. The indictment includes 37 felony charges.At the time of the crash, authorities say Turner was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro at approximately 154 miles per hour.Police were alerted to the stolen vehicle by the STARS GPS vehicle-tracking system. But there was no police pursuit, in part because officers could not keep up with the Camaro.Three of the people killed were members of the same family , identified as 55-year-old Jacquelyn McCoy, her 36-year-old daughter Mary Alice Booker, her son 33-year-old Anthony McCoy. McCoy's friend, 42-year-old Tameka Foster, was also killed. Both Turner's passenger, identified as 19-year-old Lonidell Skinner, and a dog were ejected from the Camaro and also died.In February, Turner pleaded not guilty during a hospital bedside arraignment to charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment.But Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, who called it one of the worst motor vehicle crashes in Suffolk County's history, said at the time he anticipated upgraded charges.----------