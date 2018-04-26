RIDGE, Suffolk County (WABC) --The man police say was speeding in a stolen car when he caused a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on Long Island back on Valentine's Day was charged in a 42-count indictment Thursday.
Four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge on February 14.
The suspect, 23-year-old Jamel Turner, faces five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide. The indictment includes 37 felony charges.
At the time of the crash, authorities say Turner was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro at approximately 154 miles per hour.
Police were alerted to the stolen vehicle by the STARS GPS vehicle-tracking system. But there was no police pursuit, in part because officers could not keep up with the Camaro.
Three of the people killed were members of the same family, identified as 55-year-old Jacquelyn McCoy, her 36-year-old daughter Mary Alice Booker, her son 33-year-old Anthony McCoy. McCoy's friend, 42-year-old Tameka Foster, was also killed. Both Turner's passenger, identified as 19-year-old Lonidell Skinner, and a dog were ejected from the Camaro and also died.
In February, Turner pleaded not guilty during a hospital bedside arraignment to charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment.
But Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, who called it one of the worst motor vehicle crashes in Suffolk County's history, said at the time he anticipated upgraded charges.
