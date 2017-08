Several people are still hospitalized Wednesday after a fiery one-car crash in southern New Jersey.An SUV caught fire after crashing into the side of a restaurant in Eagleswood.The town is just south of Long Beach Island in Ocean County.Five people were inside the car and trapped. Extrication was needed to free the victims.There's no word on the cause of the accident, but busy Route 9 was closed for part of the evening commute.