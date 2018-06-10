TRAFFIC

Teen driver charged in deadly Meadowbrook Parkway accident in Freeport

A 15-year-old girl has been charged in the crash that killed three teens.

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have charged the 15-year-old driver of a car that crashed on the Meadowbrook Parkway, resulting in three fatalities.

The accident happened shortly before noon on Friday in the southbound lanes at exit M9 (Merrick Road) in Freeport. Six other teens and an infant were also injured.

According to investigators, a stolen 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was seen driving at a high-rate of speed in Freeport when the driver, Cindy Sanchez, 15, lost control. The vehicle flipped and rolled several times before coming to a stop off the roadway.

The three teenagers who died were thrown from the SUV.

The teenage driver was charged with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing.

State Police is urging any witnesses to call 631-756-3300.
